In a rare moment of unity in the Knesset on Wednesday, Minister of Aliyah and Absorption Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionists) and opposition MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity), whose Knesset offices are next door to each other, exchanged mishloach manot (Purim gifts).

Sofer entered Eisenkot's office with a gift basket and proclaimed: "I brought you mishloach manot because you are the closest, both physically and in the heart."

Eisenkot presented Sofer with a bottle of wine and responded with a smile: "This is proof that the neighbor procedure (a reference to an IDF procedure) can also be positive. I wish the good relations between us would be the same between all parties, all Knesset members, and between everyone who lives in this country. There's hope."