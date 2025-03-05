Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich met on Wednesday with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. The meeting was the first between the US Treasury and a member of the Israeli government since former President Joe Biden took office.

At the start of the meeting, Smotrich expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and his staff for "their unequivocal support for the State of Israel in the existential war that it is fighting."

He noted that Israel's security and its future against Hamas in Gaza is a top interest and stressed the importance of strengthening the economic-strategic partnership between the two countries.

Before the meeting, Minister Smotrich stated: "After four years under the Biden administration during which no ministerial-level meeting was held between the US Treasury and the Israeli government - we are entering the US Treasury for a very important meeting. In this meeting, we will lay the base for a strong economic-strategic partnership between the nations. I am convinced that the strengthening of the partnership between us can lead to mutual growth, development, and prosperity for the good of both nations."