Seven Israeli students from a Chabad Yeshiva were injured, two of them critically, in a fire that broke out yesterday (Friday) at the seminary dormitory in the World Chabad Center in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Four of the injured are still hospitalized.

The fire erupted at 10:40 AM in the dormitory building adjacent to 770, Chabad's global headquarters on Eastern Parkway.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the building's occupants escaping through windows. The apartments were completely burnt, and the students, who arrived from Israel for their study year, lost all their belongings.

In the early hours of Saturday, representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Israel visited the families of the injured to obtain parental consent for medical treatment.

The Jewish community in New York and Chabad communities worldwide were called to pray for the injured's recovery.