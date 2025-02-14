Survivor of Hamas captivity, Or Levy, who was released last week from Hamas captivity, visited Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on Friday for the first time.

"I'm here a week already, a week since I was reborn, I am trying to digest what happened in these 491 days that I missed, trying to understand what happened here in the country during this time. Today, I visited the square for the first time, I insisted on it despite my family and the doctors' opposition, it was important for me to understand what you did and continue to do, to see the exciting work that is so not taken for granted," he stated.

"While I was in Gaza, I didn't know if my wife was alive or not, I received such difficult news when I returned, but I promised her every day I was there that I would keep going and I would be tough for her and for the greatest gift that she gave me in life, Mogi.

"I may be here, but there are many more brothers and sisters in the inferno in Gaza, and their time is running out. I'm sure that all the work that everyone did helped us return to our families, helped me return to my Mogi."

He concluded: "I want to thank everyone for all the help and support, for helping my family, for not giving up for a moment, it is really not taken for granted, and I really feel that you all have part of me getting my life back. Hope dies last. Alon and Eliya, I am waiting for you. Everyone! Now!."