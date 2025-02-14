Major General Tamir Yadai will be appointed Deputy Chief of Staff and will replace Major General Amir Baram, who is ending his position. This was announced this morning (Friday) by Defense Minister Israel Katz, in coordination with the designated Chief of Staff, Major General (Res.) Eyal Zamir.

Major General Yadai, who is considered one of the senior and most experienced officers in the IDF, has held key positions in recent years, including Commander of the Ground Forces, Commander of Central Command, Commander of Home Front Command, Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division and Commander of the Golani Brigade.

In his last position in the IDF, he served as commander of the Ground Forces. It should be recalled that in September 2024, he informed the Chief of Staff of his intention to retire from his position. He was, along with Zamir, one of the candidates interviewed for the position of Chief of Staff.

Katz welcomed the appointment and said: "I am convinced of Major General Yadai's ability to make a significant contribution in the role of Deputy Chief of Staff to strengthening the IDF's strength in force building and its offensive capabilities in the face of the many security challenges we are currently facing. I congratulate Major General Yadai on his willingness to continue contributing to the IDF and the State of Israel and wish him great success in fulfilling his role."