The IAF on Thursday evening conducted intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah military sites containing weapons and launchers, that pose a direct threat to the Israeli home front.

"Terrorist activity in these sites is a clear violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, remains committed to the understandings, and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," it added.

Earlier on Thursday evening, reports in Lebanon said that the IAF conducted strikes in the Litani area in the south of the country.

On Sunday evening, IAF aircraft conducted a precise intelligence-based strike on an underground tunnel crossing from Syrian territory into Lebanese territory that was used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the Beqqa area and has been struck in the past.

Additionally, the IAF struck several Hezbollah sites containing munitions and rocket launchers that posed an imminent threat in Lebanese territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “The targets struck were a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

“The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings. The IDF remains committed to the understandings and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it added.

Last Friday morning, the IAF, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement.