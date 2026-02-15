The IDF on Saturday night struck weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in southern Lebanon.

"The Hezbollah terrorist organization continues to attempt to reestablish terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon in order to harm Israeli civilians," the IDF said following the strikes.

"The presence of the weapons struck constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and endangered the civilians of the region. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

Despite the fact that there is currently a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Hezbollah has continuously violated the terms of the truce and has ramped up its military rebuilding. Israel has responded by

striking Hezbollah targets

in Lebanon.

As part of the US-backed ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, the Hezbollah terrorist organization was required to disarm, beginning in areas south of the river that border Israel.

Lebanese authorities charged the Lebanese Armed Forces in August of last year to devise a plan ensuring a state monopoly on arms by year’s end.