תיעוד ממצלמת גוף של לוחם מגלן: כך הושמד מחסן אמל"ח בדרום סוריה דובר צה"ל

Last week, IDF troops completed an overnight operation to locate and dismantle a weapons storage facility belonging to the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization in the Beit Jinn area in southern Syria.

The troops located and dismantled various weapons in the facility, including guns, landmines, and communication equipment.

Throughout the war, the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians in the north.

This operation is part of an ongoing effort to dismantle and thwart terrorist activity in the area, with the goal of protecting Israeli civilians in the Golan Heights and in general.