On Sunday night, following intelligence indications gathered in recent weeks, IDF soldiers conducted a targeted raid on a structure in the Har Dov area and apprehended a senior terrorist from the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization.

The terrorist was apprehended and then transferred for further questioning in Israeli territory. There were no injuries to Israeli forces.

Additionally, weapons were located in the same structure in which the terrorist was apprehended.

Throughout the war, the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians in the north.

IDF troops will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel.