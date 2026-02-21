צה"ל תקף מפקדה של חיזבאללה בבעלבכ בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated terrorists at Hezbollah’s missile array in three different command centers in the Baalbek area in Lebanon.

The terrorists were recently identified as operating to accelerate the organization’s readiness and build-up processes, while planning missile attacks toward the State of Israel and advancing terror attacks that endanger IDF troops and the citizens of the State of Israel.

Hezbollah’s missile array is the body responsible for launching missiles and rockets toward the State of Israel and has been ceaselessly planning launches of this nature toward Israeli territory despite a ceasefire.

The IDF stressed that "the terrorists' actions constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate against any entrenchment and arming attempts conducted by Hezbollah, and will act decisively to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."

"The IDF continues to remain committed to the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the statement added.