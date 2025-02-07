The IAF early Friday morning, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

It added, “The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings.”

The IDF confirmation followed reports in Lebanese media that the IDF conducted strikes in areas in the south and east of the country, including Baalbek.

An Israeli official confirmed that Israel struck targets deep inside Lebanon in response to attempts to transfer weapons from Syria and to establish new outposts for Hezbollah.

Last week, the IAF, with the direction of IDF intelligence, struck multiple Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon that posed a threat to the Israeli Home Front and IDF troops.

According to the IDF, the targets that were struck include a Hezbollah terrorist site containing underground infrastructure, used to develop and manufacture weaponry and additional terrorist infrastructure sites on the Syrian-Lebanese border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weaponry into Lebanon.