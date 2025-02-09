IAF aircraft on Sunday evening conducted a precise intelligence-based strike on an underground tunnel crossing from Syrian territory into Lebanese territory that was used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the Beqqa area and has been struck in the past.

Additionally, the IAF struck several Hezbollah sites containing munitions and rocket launchers that posed an imminent threat in Lebanese territory.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “The targets struck were a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

“The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings. The IDF remains committed to the understandings and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” it added.

Early Friday morning, the IAF, with the direction of the Intelligence Directorate, conducted a precise strike in Lebanese territory on two military sites that contained Hezbollah weapons, which were in violation of the ceasefire agreement, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

It added, “The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings.”

The IDF confirmation followed reports in Lebanese media that the IDF conducted strikes in areas in the south and east of the country, including Baalbek.

An Israeli official confirmed that Israel struck targets deep inside Lebanon in response to attempts to transfer weapons from Syria and to establish new outposts for Hezbollah.