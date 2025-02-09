As we approach Tu B'Shvat on Thursday, February 13, 2025,

Click here to plant your tree now!

One of the newly established orchards is in Kibbutz Tze'elim, right next to the home of Yarden Bibas’ parents. We thank Hashem for Yarden’s safe return after over a year in captivity by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. Even as we rejoice in his release, we continue to pray for the return of his wife, Shiri, and their children, Ariel and Kfir, so that their family may be whole again. A yellow sign at the site bears the heartfelt message: "Our home is not complete without you."

Additionally, another orchard is being planted in Nir Oz in memory of the victims who tragically lost their lives. These orchards serve as living memorials, ensuring that the legacy of those we have lost will forever be rooted in the land of Israel.

These plantings are part of a broader initiative to establish orchards in key locations across the country, serving as a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of Israel’s heroes. Other locations include Itamar, where an orchard will be dedicated to Yehudah Dror Yahalom, and Efrat, where Roey Weiser will be honored. Each tree planted represents resilience, continuity, and an unwavering commitment to the future of our homeland.

We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to making these projects a reality. Stay tuned for a special video showcasing these heartfelt initiatives.

Together, we will grow, honor, and remember.

