Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement to the media after the release of the three Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity today.

"Agam, Arbel, Gadi – welcome home! The entire State of Israel embraces you, as do my wife Sara and I," Netanyahu said.

"This release was achieved, first of all, thanks to our heroic soldiers, and it was also achieved thanks to the steadfast and determined stand that we took during the negotiations," he said.

He stated, "We will not accept violations of the agreement. During the release of our hostages today, we all saw shocking scenes. We made it clear to the mediators that we do not intend to accept any risk to our hostages."

"And I will add: Whoever dares to harm our hostages – will pay the price," Netanyahu said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister's Office announced that Israel has obtained an agreement to ensure the safety of the hostages who will be released in the future following disturbing scenes of masses of Gazans and Hamas terrorists surrounding the hostages who were released today.

"Pursuant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's demand, the mediators have conveyed a commitment, according to which the safe exit of our hostages who are due to be released in the next phases has been assured," the PMO stated. "Israel insists that the lessons be learned and that strict care be taken in the next phases regarding the safe return of our hostages."

Earlier this afternoon, Netanyahu together with Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of the hostages in the next phases is assured.