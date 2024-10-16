Colonel Avi Amiram and Captain Lior Porat, who represent the commander in Force 100 whose soldiers were accused of abusing a prisoner, filed a petition this morning (Wednesday) in the Supreme Court, demanding an investigation into the serious leaks of investigation materials from the Military Police.

The petition was submitted because while discussing the extension of the arrest of the team commander and soldiers suspected, it became known to the defenders that a report was broadcast on Channel 12, based on leaked classified investigation materials, which were kept confidential from the defendants.

The leaked materials included edited footage from the security cameras of the Sde Teiman military facility where captured terrorists were detained, intelligence material about a terrorist with a high-risk profile according to intelligence assessments, and polygraph results of two of the soldiers, "a test not used as evidence in criminal proceedings," noted the defenders in the petition.

The defenders complained that "the leak was immediately reported to the judge reviewing the arrest. He ordered an investigation into the leak, which was not conducted."

Amidst the leak that occurred when the defenders were not exposed to the investigation materials, the military defense turned to the Attorney General and the Deputy State Prosecutor, asking them to order a criminal investigation of the event.

The Attorney General's office responded that the matter would be referred to the military prosecution to determine if there is any reason to examine the leak. The Deputy State Prosecutor responded that, in his view, the petitioner should submit a complaint to the Military Police to investigate the claim, meaning that the body from which the materials leaked would investigate the leak—an inherent conflict of interest.

Given these responses, the defendants informed the Attorney General's office and the Deputy State Prosecutor that their proposal would not lead to a thorough investigation of such a severe and blatant leak.

As a result, the petition was filed today as mentioned in the Supreme Court, to order the Attorney General to launch a criminal investigation into the leaks.