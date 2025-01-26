IDF Central Command Commanding Officer Avi Bluth, by recommendation of the ISA, issued warrants on Sunday for the administrative house arrest of three right-wing activists from Gush Etzion and Samaria for three, five, and six months.

The warrants stated that the three "constitute a threat' to the region's security.

Shuel (Zengi) Meidad, the CEO of the Honenu legal advocacy organization, claimed that "this is madness, teens who sacrifice themselves to the settlement of the land of Israel and to grab land against the Arab enemy are chased by the command's commander in chief who marks them as enemies and 'threats to public security,' all while hundreds of armed terrorists are going around Judea and Samaria unhindered.

"I call on the Defense Minister: You promised that the reality in Judea and Samaria would change and 'what was won't be.' This is your test, stop the persecution of the heroic settlers, you stopped the administrative method against Israeli citizens - stick with it. The IDF's job is to crush the terror in Judea and Samaria, not harming its residents," he added.