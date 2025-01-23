The US Senate on Thursday voted to confirm John Ratcliffe as the next director of the CIA. Ratcliffe, who previously served as director of national intelligence was approved by a vote of 74-25.

All Republicans voted in his favor, as did many Democrats.

Ratcliffe criticized the previous Biden Administration last year for withholding arms shipments to Israel during the war against Hamas. In a piece for RealClear Defense in June 2024, he wrote, "While Israel works to fend off terrorists, the Biden administration is withholding both intelligence and military aid—placing a key ally in jeopardy."

"The Biden administration spent significant resources in a misguided attempt to appease Iran—a policy that directly led to the Hamas attacks," he said, adding that "America needs to change course immediately and return to policies that foster peace and stability—both abroad and at home."

During his confirmation hearing, Ratcliffe stated that China is "far and away our top national security threat," and vowed to devote significant resources to combatting that threat.

Ratcliffe is the second Trump appointment to be confirmed by the Senate in the new administration, following Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Democrats in the Senate have delayed votes on other appointments, including Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.