The Justice Department has charged a CIA official for leaking classified documents with information on Israel’s plans to strike Iran in retaliation for its missile attack earlier this year, the New York Times reported citing court documents and people familiar with the matter.

The suspect, Asif W. Rahman, who worked abroad for the CIA, was indicted last week in federal court in Virginia with two counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested by the FBI on Tuesday in Cambodia and brought to federal court in Guam to face charges.

The department has asked a federal judge to move him to Virginia to stand trial.

Last month the FBI pledged to investigate the leak of Israel's plans to retaliate for the October 1st missile strike on the country by Iran.

“The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community,” the FBI said in a statement at the time. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no further comment.”