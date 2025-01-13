Professor Anne Bayefsky, the Director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and President of the Human Rights Voices human rights organization, spoke to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the appeal by United Nations officials, including Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, against the bill passed by the US House of Representatives last week imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over its arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

The UN official wrote, “It is shocking to see a country that considers itself a champion of the rule of law trying to stymie the actions of an independent and impartial tribunal set up by the international community, to thwart accountability.

“Threats against the ICC promote a culture of impunity. They make a mockery of the decades-long quest to place law above force and atrocity," they claimed. “Imposing sanctions on justice personnel for fulfilling their professional responsibilities is a blatant violation of human rights, striking at the core of judicial independence and the rule of law. The passage of a bill that creates a blind spot for justice regarding certain countries not only legalizes double standards and impunity but irreparably undermines the spirit of universality that the international justice system is built upon. Such actions erode public trust in the impartiality and integrity of justice and set a dangerous precedent, politicizing judicial functions and weakening the global commitment to accountability and fairness."

Professor Bayefsky said in response to the UN officials' claims, "The UN's Francesca Albanese is known worldwide to the victims of antisemitism as a leading propagandist, to the 21st century what the Nazi's Joseph Goebbels was to the 20th century. From her UN perch, she has now launched a vicious campaign against a fresh target: the newly-installed American Congress."

"Last week, the American House of Representatives adopted legislation that would sanction those associated with the International Criminal Court's (ICC) efforts to demonize and destroy the Jewish state under the banner of so-called "law." In the ICC's appropriation and inversion of legal standards, Jews are criminals for defending their own basic rights - starting with the right to life. The Jewish people have no right to self-determination, and no UN Charter right of self-defense," she added.

Prof. Bayefsky continued, "From this revisionist and libelous standpoint, Albanese castigates the new U.S. Congress for finally confronting the obvious: an international criminal court that can't tell the difference between Palestinian terror and Jewish self-defense, between genocidaires thirsting for Jewish blood and Jews sending humanitarian aid to the enemy in the hopes of lessening the plight of Arab non-combatants, isn't a neutral legitimate court at all. It's a legal fraud conducting a global pogrom that directly attacks and threatens the common interests and fundamental values of Israelis and Americans."

"Ironically, Albanese's opposition to the Congressional move on the ICC proves Congress got it right. In her almost daily antisemitic rants, Albanese has become an international barometer of right and wrong. Congress and the incoming Trump administration can take heart that Francesca Albanese is not on your side," Prof. Bayefsky concluded.