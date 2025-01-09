The US House of Representatives passed the Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act today (Thursday) to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, in response to its arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The legislation passed 243-140. 198 Republicans and 45 Democrats voted in favor of the bill. All "Nay" votes came from Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif). Democrats who supported the bill included Ritchie Torres (D-NY) and other Congressmen from New York such as Dan Goldman, Grace Meng, Laura Gillen, and Tom Suozzi.

One Republican representative, Thomas Massie (R-Ky), voted "Present."

The bill would compel the President to enforce sanctions on Khan and other ICC officials involved in the decision to issue arrest warrants against the Israeli leaders, including revoking their visas. The bill would also prevent American taxpayer funds from going to the ICC.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Tuesday that the House would this week approve sanctions against the ICC and Prosecutor Khan.

"This week, the House will vote to impose sanctions on ICC officials and put the ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, back in his place,” Johnson stated.

A similar bill was also passed by the House of Representatives last year, but the Senate, then under the control of the Democrats, never considered the legislation. Now that the Republicans have the majority in the Senate, the new bill is more likely to be brought for a vote to be passed into law, though the possibility of a filibuster remains if seven Democratic Senators cannot be found to support it.