Arkia has launched a new flight route between Tel Aviv and New York, the airline announced Monday.

According to the announcement, there will be three weekly flights, which will operate using the Airbus 330-900NEO planes.

The flights will operate between JFK in New York and Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, beginning on February 8, 2025. The planes offer personal screens and two kosher meals.

Prices start at $1,199 for a round-trip ticket including one checked back weighing up to 20 kg.

Flights from Tel Aviv to New York will take off Saturday nights at 11:30 p.m., and Monday and Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

Flights from New York to Tel Aviv will depart on Sunday and Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., and on Thursdays at 4:00 p.m.