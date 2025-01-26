The Israeli airlines El Al, Arkia and Israir received an instruction from the ISA (Shin Bet) on Sunday that they are prohibited from landing in Paphos, Cyprus, as reported by Ynet.

According to the Shin Bet, 'for various security reasons,' it has been decided to redirect all Israeli flights to Cyprus to the airport in Larnaca, and prohibit any flights from landing in Paphos. In any case, the number of flights between Paphos and Israel during the winter is relatively low.

In its full response, the Shin Bet said: "The decision to redirect all flights to and from Cyprus to the Larnaca airport is based on various security considerations."

El Al said in response: "We are acting in accordance with the instructions of the relevant security agencies."