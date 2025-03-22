Eliyahu Livman, bereaved father and a leader of Kiryat Arba's Jewish community, on Saturday night responded to ISA chief Ronen Bar's refusal to step down, and his insistence that the Israeli government cannot fire him.

The Israeli government is the only body with the authority to appoint or dismiss an ISA chief; the Knesset opposition, however, appealed to the Supreme Court to stop the dismissal - a move which the Court rushed to take.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Livman wrote: "To the ISA chief, Ronen Bar: The State of Israelis above all. The public takes precedence over the private."

"Your rights to the State of Israel's security are very many. And many owe you their lives. And personally, I have a favorable impression of you as a fighter and operational commander, and thank you for condoling us during the week of mourning."

However, he emphasized, "Your failure to the State of Israel on Simchat Torah (October 7, 2023) will never be forgiven."

"If you had only informed the forces on the ground, and allowed them to prepare appropriately, [Hamas] would not have massacred, burned, raped, and kidnapped, and large numbers of IDF soldiers, police officers, and ISA agents would not have fallen."

Livman added: "The ones who choose the government and prime minister are the people of Israel. And the ones who appoint and fire an ISA chief, as a professional source, is the Prime Minister, who received the faith of the nation."

"Your insistence that you will not immediately step down is part of the brazenness and euphoria that you run the world, and know everything, and do not call the forces on the ground so as not to burn your sources... Our son Elyakim, may G-d avenge his blood, was burned alive with many others while you took pains to ensure that no one would burn your sources who had blood on their hands mass murderers from Gaza and Egypt."

"Ronen, an ISA chief of the State of Israel must be modest and humble and ensure the security of Israel, and we do not deserve one who failed and decided that he must stay, in opposition to the majority of the nation, who chose a government that decided that your time is up.

"And those who back you and advise you to remain are doing it with great wickedness, in order to harm the unity and the resilience of the majority of the nation of Israel. And it stems from a burning hatred of the Israeli government - much more than the enemy wants to destroy us.

"Those who want you to remain are harming us, the bereaved families who lost what is dearest to us of all. We want to know that 'never again.' And instead of that, we see professionals who were entrusted with our loved ones' security and who completely failed!!! continuing in their positions instead of going home and paying the price.

"Ronen, is the price of the bloodshed that you signed on using our loved ones' blood not enough? By remaining [in your place] by force, you are continuing to create divisions and rifts and protests. You are adding sins to crimes. The nation of Israel does not deserve to be held hostage by an ISA chief who thinks that the State of Israel cannot manage without him.

"Am Israel chai."