Sources in the IDF say the explosives that killed three IDF soldiers in Beit Hanoun on Wednesday were standard explosives used by the forces to demolish tunnels, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the terrorists used the explosives as a high-powered landmine, but it is still unknown how they reached the terrorists' hands.

As a result of the explosion, Sergeant Matityahu Ya’akov Perel, Staff Sergeant Kanaoo Kasa, and Staff Sergeant Nevo Fisher, soldiers from the 46th Armored Battalion of the 401st "Iron Trails" Brigade, were killed

From the force of the explosion, the tank's turret detached and flew several dozen meters.