The IDF cleared for publication on Wednesday that Staff Sergeant Matityahu Ya’akov Perel, aged 22, from Bet El, and Staff Sergeant Kanaoo Kasa, aged 22, from Bet Shemesh, fell in during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The two were soldiers in the 46th Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Trails" Brigade.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Perel and Staff Sergeant Kasa fell, an additional soldier whose family has been notified has fallen. His name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

Additionally, an officer in the 46th Armored Battalion, 401st "Iron Trails" Brigade was severely injured during the incident.

The officer was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

The Beit El Local Council stated: "It is with great sorrow that we announce that a son of the Beit El community, Matityahu Perl, son of Avraham and Lea Perl, grandson of Tzvi and Shlomit Perl and Rachel Koren, and great-grandson of Ruth Strauss, may they live long, fell in battle in Gaza. Hearts are with the Perl and Koren families upon learning of the heaviest loss."