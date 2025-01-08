Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, this evening, Wednesday, at a special ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, presented the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to seven Jewish and non-Jewish leaders from around the world, in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Against the background of the ongoing conflict, the President chose these leaders for their unwavering commitment to Israel and their exceptional support of the Jewish people over decades of endeavors, particularly since the atrocities of October 7.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is awarded by the President of the State of Israel to those who through their talents, service, or any other means, have made an outstanding contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity. This medal was an initiative of Israel's Ninth President, the late Shimon Peres, and was first awarded in 2012.

The recipients of the medal this evening were:

• Maurice Lévy (France)

• Malcolm Hoenlein (USA)

• Julie Platt (USA)

• Sir Frank Lowy (Australia and Israel)

• Sir Trevor Chinn (UK)

• Brigitte Zypries (Germany)

• Mark Leibler (Australia)

President Herzog addressed the ceremony and began by noting that just in the last hour, it had been confirmed that the IDF had recovered the body of Youssef Ziyadne who was being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. The President said: "I welcome you to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem at the beginning of 2025, which we all pray will bring about the change we seek, first and foremost with our hostages. Unfortunately, right now, in the last hour, we were informed that the body of Youssef Ziyadne, Bedouin from the Negev who was held hostage for 460 days, was found by a daring operation of the IDF, and also remnants of his son Hamza."

He added, "The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor is presented to distinguished figures from Israel and around the world, who have made outstanding contributions to Israel and the Jewish people. It is an opportunity to pause, to recognize the unthinkable hardships we overcame, and the magnificent road we traveled so far, thanks to role models such as the men and women we are honoring this evening. And now—more than ever. Because as we speak, a war that was forced upon us is still disrupting our lives on various fronts, with enormous pain—and pride. Because as we speak, 99 sisters and brothers, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, are still held in brutal captivity in Gaza. They have not seen the light of day—nor a glimpse of hope—in 460 days. Because as we speak, Jews all over the world are assaulted and insulted; Diaspora communities are targeted, antisemitism is prevalent more than ever before. Because the world’s only Jewish state is demonized and delegitimized, and our social cohesion is challenged."

He stressed, “I believe in the people of Israel, I believe in the State of Israel, and I believe in the eternity of Israel. That is why this particular period of unprecedented turmoil and challenges of historic proportions is precisely the moment to applaud those who light our way. You have all made careers of speaking truth to power, laboring behind the scenes and withstanding public criticism, consciously taking risks on behalf of Israel, and working tirelessly to enhance our country and strengthen our nation.”

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Julie Platt said: “I know each of us has been enriched beyond measure by the opportunity to lead – to support Israel, of course, since October 7th, but for all of us, in fact, decades of love and devotion to Am Yisrael. President Herzog, thank you for extending this award to those of us in the diaspora – it reflects my second sentiment, that we are all one people. We feel the pain of a Jew in Ukraine, Montreal, Crown Heights, the same as we feel the pain of a Jew in Be’eri, Metula, or Hostage Square. And we feel the joy of a celebration of our heritage in all the corners of this globe as if it were in our own backyard.”

Details of the Medal Recipients

• Maurice Lévy (France) – Born in Morocco, Lévy has fostered enduring business, social, and political ties between France and Israel. He is known for his steadfast support for Israel and for combating antisemitism across Europe. Lévy ensured Israel’s representation in prestigious global platforms and other international forums. He has been honored as a Commandeur of the French Légion d’Honneur and Grand Officier of the Ordre National du Mérite.

• Malcolm Hoenlein (USA) – Malcolm Hoenlein served for decades as the leading figure of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, representing over 50 Jewish organizations across the US. He has been a key figure in strengthening US-Israel relations, advocating for Israel's security and Jewish unity, and garnering support for Israel among global leaders and in US politics and government.

• Julie Platt (USA) – Julie Platt currently serves as Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), leading the largest Jewish community outside of Israel. She has worked tirelessly to significantly strengthened the ties between the North American Jewish community and the State of Israel, with a strong focus on fostering Jewish identity among Jewish children and youth in the US. She has long supported Israel and the Jewish community across the US and the world, actively defending Israel’s name post-October 7, in various forums, including as Chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Pennsylvania, advocating for the safety of Jewish students and for Israel’s right to self-defense.

• Sir Frank Lowy (Australia and Israel) – A Holocaust survivor who was born in Czechoslovakia, and who fought in Israel’s War of Independence in 1948, Sir Frank Lowy is a leading philanthropist who has greatly impacted the ties between Israel and Australia, and supported the Jewish community in Australia, and promoted the well-being of Israeli society in the fields of health, education, and social welfare especially. His influence is also evident in fostering Israeli-Australian relations and supporting vital Israeli initiatives, most recently the National Library in Jerusalem.

• Sir Trevor Chinn (UK) – Sir Trevor Chinn has for many decades been one of the most prominent leaders of British Jewry. He has served among other roles as Chairman of the Joint Israel Appeal (now the UJIA) and founder of the Britain Israel Communications and Research Centre (BICOM). He has worked tirelessly to strengthen Israel-UK relations and support Jewish communities in both countries, ensuring their security and defending Israel's name within the political, diplomatic, and public spheres in the UK.

• Brigitte Zypries (Germany) – Former German Minister of Economic Affairs and Justice, Brigitte Zypries has long been an important political figure and President of Israel-Germany Association. She has greatly contributed to strengthening ties between Germany and Israel, and between Israel and Europe, mainly through legal, economic, and cultural cooperation. She has worked to solidify Israel’s status in Europe and defend its reputation in the face of antisemitism and anti-Israel boycotts.

• Mark Leibler (Australia) – Mark Leibler is a leading attorney and Jewish community leader in Australia who has worked extensively for human rights, Israel, and the Jewish community in the country. For decades, he has been a central figure on the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel and Keren Hayesod, working to promote the Australia-Israel friendship, combat antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiments, defend Israel’s reputation, fight against boycotts, and support the Jewish community in Australia.