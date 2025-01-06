MK Moshe Gafni visited Rabbi Meir Tzvi Bergman, a prominent figure in the Lithuanian haredi community, to offer condolences on the passing of his wife. During the visit, they discussed the challenge of passing the draft law.

Gafni emphasized, "The problem with the draft is that we are unable to pass a law, and this is the ongoing issue we face." He noted that Prime Minister Netanyahu is aware that the coalition depends on resolving this issue.

Rabbi Bergman questioned if the government cares, to which Gafni responded, "They care very much, but they are not succeeding." Rabbi Bergman pressed further, "But isn't that their job?" Gafni affirmed, "Yes, they must do it." Upon the Rabbi's urging to fight for the resolution, Gafni assured, "Yes, that's what we are doing."

The comments are in opposition to Gafni's usual practice of avoiding public statements on the issue. He even noted in a recent interview that "any statement on the draft law causes harm."

A few days earlier, Shas leader Aryeh Deri also visited Rabbi Bergman, assuring him that yeshiva students would not be harmed and suggested that waiting for the Messiah is the only solution.