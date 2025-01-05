The IDF on Saturday night reported that sirens sounding near the Erez Crossing in southern Israel were due to a Hamas missile which misfired.

"Following the projectile that fell in the area of the Erez Crossing of the Ministry of Defense's Crossings Authority, hits that caused damage both to the area of the crossing and adjacent to the humanitarian truck compound were identified," the IDF reported.

The missile was fired at approximately 9:20 p.m.

According to the IDF, "since the beginning of December, over 1,200 humanitarian aid trucks have entered the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing of the Israel Ministry of Defense Crossing Points Authority (CPA), containing food, water, medical supplies, and shelter equipment."

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, while exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF, through COGAT, will continue to act in accordance with international law to enable and facilitate the transfer of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip."

Earlier this year, Hamas launched missiles from the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis, but the launches did not cross into Israel, instead landing near the UNRWA Al-Qarara school, killing two civilians and injuring multiple others.

Last year, a rocket launched from Gaza misfired and landed in the parking lot of Gaza's Al-Ahli hospital, reportedly killing hundreds of people.