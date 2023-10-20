CNN has walked back its initial claims that Israel attacked a Gaza hospital, presenting instead evidence that the explosion in the Al-Ahli hospital's parking lot was most likely caused by a rocket launched from within Gaza which misfired.

Presenting various clips showing footage of the hospital, the host quoted a military expert who said, "This is consistent with a malfunctioning rocket. And then, just around six seconds later, an explosion was seen on the ground."

He added, "We can't say that that rocket in the sky is related to that explosion on the ground, but we have geolocated that explosion to the site of the hospital in Gaza City."

"The Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, claims that almost 500 Gazans were killed. The new US intelligence assessment today says that that number is lower, closer to one to three hundred."

"Experts who have looked at this damage say that this does not look like an Israeli air strike," he stressed.

The host also noted that Israel has presented a recording of a discussion between two terrorists, regarding the misfire by Islamic Jihad, but said that CNN could not verify it.

"Could Israel have used a smaller munition, perhaps an artillery shell, at the hospital? Experts say that is not outside the realm of possibility. But as the US and Israel are saying, it is unlikely, given what else we've seen and what else we know.

"All together, CNN has reviewed dozens of videos posted on social media and aired on live broadcast, and filmed by a freelance journalist working in Gaza which showed the blast and its aftermath. A thorough CNN analysis of that footage suggests that the devastating explosion was not the result of an Israeli airstrike, and several weapons experts say that the visual evidence points to the possibility that it was caused by a rocket. This doesn't prove the assertions made by Israeli and US intelligence but it is consistent with their claims that the explosion was due to a local rocket misfiring," he concluded.