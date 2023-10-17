The spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health in Gaza claimed this evening (Tuesday) that between 200 and 300 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

Later, Hamas corrected the announcement and claimed that dozens were killed in the shelling instead of hundreds.

Security sources say that the possibility that the shelling of the hospital was not done by Israeli forces is being examined. Another possibility being investigated is the explosion of an ammunition depot near the hospital.

Earlier, Hamas announced that Ayman Nofal, a member of the organization's General Military Council and the head of the military wing's Central Gaza Brigade, was killed in an airstrike on the Bureij refugee camp.

Nofal was one of Hamas' highest-ranking military leaders and was involved in the plotting of numerous terrorist attacks against Israelis, including the abduction of Gilad Schalit in 2006.

Nofal's assassination is the most significant death of a Hamas leader since the beginning of the war. Nofal was connected to all of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and was responsible for coordination between the various organizations.

His elimination will make it difficult for the organization to carry out and coordinate military moves between the five Hamas divisions, but it is likely that a replacement will soon be appointed.