In Memory of our beloved David Schwartz, who fell in battle sanctifying God’s name, on 27 Tevet, 5784 (8 January 2024).

“Le’David Barchi Nafshi” is a compilation of essays written on the weekly Torah reading by David Schwartz, of blessed memory. First published on the occasion of his marriage to Meital, David’s unique Torah thoughts that delve into the depths of the Torah are shared now to elevate his memory and sanctify his soul.

The lengthy story of Joseph and his brothers reaches its climax in Vayigash. Previously, due to a famine in Canaan, ten of Joseph’s brothers went to Egypt to buy food. They encountered Joseph but did not recognize him. Joseph then takes them on an extended and painful journey. The brothers were accused of being spies and were forced to bring their youngest brother, Benjamin, to Egypt.

Joseph charges Benjamin with theft, and demands that he be enslaved for life. It is difficult to imagine the pain in the hearts of his brothers at that time. The worst case scenario had come about. It is at this sensitive point that our parsha begins. In a last ditch effort, Judah offers the speech of his life. Judah describes the chain of events that led to that moment, and offers himself in his brother Benjamin’s place.

This entire story requires in-depth study. Joseph had not met his brothers for twenty-two years. It is true that the painful memory of his sale into captivity had stayed with him, but we still need to explain Joseph’s actions and why he chose to respond to his brothers in this torturous way.

The stories of our ancestors are recorded for us in the Torah as a lesson for the generations. Joseph did not act for reasons of personal revenge, but with a spiritual motive that should guide us. I think that the key to answering the riddle of his behavior lies in the words of Judah at the beginning of the parsha.

To understand Joseph's motives, let us return to the time when he was sold, as that trauma casts its shadow through the story. Twenty-two years before their meeting, the brothers had abused Joseph and uprooted all feelings of brotherhood from their hearts. They had blinded themselves to Joseph's emotions and had also closed their eyes to their father’s emotions.

Joseph, as mentioned, responds by leading his brothers on a tortuous path that finally compels them to bring Benjamin to Egypt. Their hearts are torn. The brothers reflect upon their actions and arrive at a unanimous conclusion. “They said to one another, ‘Alas, we are being punished on account of our brother, because we looked on at his anguish, yet paid no heed as he pleaded with us. That is why this distress has come upon us.’” (42:21)

They realize that their distress is not by happenstance and ask: “Why is there so much great distress happening to us?” Thereupon, they remember as one the sin of the sale that has pursued them and cast its shadow for so many years. Realizing their guilt, they admit: “Alas, we are being punished on account of our brother, because we looked on his anguish yet paid no heed as he pleaded with us.” (42:21)

Until that exchange, Joseph had not abated, as he pushed his brothers step after step. Now, Judah turns to Joseph and appeals to him to let him take the place of Benjamin. This is Judah’s expression of his regret for the sale of Joseph, but it is still necessary to clarify what part of Judah’s speech specifically touched Joseph in his heart.

First, from a close examination, we see that Judah does not describe the events sequentially or objectively. Rav Amnon Bazak in his work Nekudat Peticha writes at length on the topic of change, and explains that Judah does not describe the objective reality of the events but the impression that they made upon him. Judah expresses the emotions that he carried with him, which included deep respect for his father and his well-being, with a recognition of the special connection that existed between Jacob and Benjamin. Joseph immediately understands that the subjective description of the events by Judah describes Judah’s inner feeling as well as perhaps those of the other brothers.

Judah’s speech expresses his full remorse, and there is an additional indication of regret and reflection from his brothers. In the past, the sale of Joseph had taken place with complete disregard for the feelings of their father, Jacob. Yet, there is one guiding word, or “leitwort”, (מילה מנחה ) that now stands out in Judah's speech. The word “father” ( אב) is mentioned in the speech of Judah no less than eleven times. This emphasized repetition shows his obvious concern for his father’s well-being.

Jacob’s feelings were not mentioned during the sale of Joseph, but now he offers to take the place of Benjamin because of concern for his father. “How can I go back to my father if the boy is not with me? Let me not witness the woe that would come upon my father.” (44:34) Apparently Joseph is looking for that realization which was absent at the time when they sold him. Joseph wishes to bring back the feeling of shared responsibility to his siblings and family. His brothers’ feelings of regret during the time that Benjamin was held by the Egyptians did not satisfy him.

Only when Judah accepts responsibility and agonizes about his father’s well-being does Joseph realize his goal. In that great moment, Joseph is overwhelmed by the sentiment of familial love and he cannot bear it anymore.

The mission of Joseph in bringing his brothers on their heart-wrenching journey is realized. He wished to restore the feeling of closeness in his family that was lacking for so many years. Immediately after the moving speech of Judah, Joseph turns to his brothers and confesses: “I am Joseph. Is my father still alive?”

Translation by Akiva Hertzfeld