The Tikva Forum of hostages' families on Wednesday sent letters to key Religious Zionist leaders, including rabbis and the heads of local councils, claiming that in recent weeks certain bodies have begun reaching out to National Religious communities and organizations for "discussions" masquerading as talks on "unity," while their real intentions are a call to "end the war" and pay "a painful price."

According to the Tikva Forum families, these calls will not bring the hostages closer to home - they actually distance that possibility, and further endanger the hostages.

"The demand that we stop military action in Gaza makes us appear weak and inspires Hamas to continue to reject proposals and refuse to release our loved ones," they explained. "Remember that that Hamas has refused every single deal throughout the past year."

"Should we give them more power to continue to mock us?" the families wrote, adding that the only way to return the hostages is to stand firm against terrorism and increase the military and diplomatic pressure.

"We must state clearly that kidnapping Israelis does not pay. Our focus cannot be on the cost we are prepared to pay, but rather on the heavy price that Hamas and their colleagues will pay for each day they fail to release the hostages."

The families called on the Religious Zionist public - who comprise many of the the IDF combat soldiers and, tragically, also many of the fallen - to stand up and unequivocally express its nationalist values.

They stated, "We call on every community and organization considering holding such a meeting to respond clearly: The families of hostages are always invited to a dialogue, a dialogue that will bring the release of the hostages closer without strengthening Hamas. Calls for a 'cessation of the war' (= surrender and weakness) and for 'painful prices', serve only to distance the possibility of the release of our loved ones."