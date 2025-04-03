The family of Matan Angrest, was kidnapped during the October 7 massacre and is still held hostage in Gaza, will reveal footage from his kidnapping on Thursday evening.

The footage shows Matan being lynched by a Palestinian Arab mob in Gaza.

Matan was taken to Gaza while he was severely injured and unconscious. He was in the tank with Itay Chen and Daniel Perez , who were killed in action on October 7th and their bodies were kidnapped to the Strip, and with them was also Tomer Leibovitz, who was likewise killed in action.

Anat Angrest, Matan's mother, said that her family had avoided publicizing the footage until now, but she feels that there is no longer any other option.

"This evening, we are forced to publish the footage of Matan, my son, from the moments of his kidnapping," she said. "He was lynched, beaten, by the mass. I avoided watching this video clip, which only my husband Hagai had seen until a short time ago, but I understood that we have no choice. We need to prove that he is in danger of his life."

Anat added that the family had attempted to protect Matan's privacy, but is now forced to change their approach.

"We are not people of demonstrations, we aren't connected to the media - Matan does not even have social media," she explained. "Slowly, slowly, I understood that we do not even have the option to keep this silence - they have already left him behind once."

"He has no time. We have medical records from analyses of the video clips, which speak of long-term disabilities, abuse, fractures in the face, severe injuries which worsen with each passing day. My son is in a cage, being starved and without daylight. Let someone tell me that this isn't the most important thing."