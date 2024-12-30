IDF soldiers located footage filmed by Hamas terrorists in which terrorists can be seen planting explosives at a distance of approximately 45 meters from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza.

"This is yet another example of Hamas’ cynical use of Gaza’s civilians and civilian establishments for terrorist activity and a gross violation of international law," the IDF stated.

The IDF completed its operational efforts in the area of the Indonesian Hospital last week.

Givati Brigade troops under the command of the 162nd Brigade operated to eliminate terrorists who attempted to flee the hospital, apprehended tens of additional terrorists, and neutralized the areas adjacent to the hospital that were rigged with explosives.

credit: דובר צה"ל

