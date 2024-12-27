An air strike hit Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on Friday, a day after deadly Israeli raids, according to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who blamed the US and Britain for the latest attack, reported AFP.

The Saudi television network Al-Arabiya reported that the strike in Sanaa targeted Houthi weapons manufacturing workshops. A subsequent report by the network cited local sources who claimed that "the former headquarters of the First Armored Division in central Sanaa was attacked."

A Houthi statement attributed the new attack to "US-British aggression," and witnesses in the capital also reported hearing the blast.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV also confirmed that the strike was carried out by the US-led coalition and targeted military sites in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa.

A senior Houthi official stated following the strike, according to i24NEWS, “Yemen's operations will not be stopped by any pressure or escalation, no matter how significant. We will never abandon Gaza and our operations are escalating, not declining.”

There was no immediate comment from Israel, the United States, or Britain.

Friday’s strikes come a day after the IDF struck military infrastructure used by the Houthis for their military activities in both the Sanaa International Airport and the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since the start of the war in Gaza last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes.

