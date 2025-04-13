A short time after 6:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, sirens sounded across central Israel due to a missile that was launched from Yemen.

The sirens sounded in Gush Dan, the southern Sharon, Jerusalem, the coastal plane, and other areas. Footage shows an interceptor being launched at the ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist rebels. Fragments of an interceptor fell in the Hebron area.

The IDF at first stated that it appeared that two missiles were launched from Yemen. It later updated that "after review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen. Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted."

Flights that were scheduled to land at Ben-Gurion Airport were forced to remain in the air. In addition, a Jordanian plane that was en route to Amman had to remain in the air.