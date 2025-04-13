The Houthi rebel terrorists in Yemen took responsibility for the missile launch that set off sirens across central Israel on Sunday.

According to the terrorists, two ballistic missiles, one of which was a hypersonic Palestine 2 missile, targeted the Sdot Micha base "in the eastern part of the occupied area of Ashdod."

The Houthis claimed that the other missile, a Zulfiqar missile, targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Yaffa region.

According to the Houthis, the "operations have successfully achieved their objectives, shutting down Ben Gurion Airport for about an hour, causing panic and confusion among the settlers, forcing millions of them to enter shelters."

The IDF at first stated that it appeared that two missiles were launched from Yemen. It later updated that "after review, it has been determined that one missile was launched from Yemen. Interception attempts were carried out, and the missile was likely successfully intercepted."