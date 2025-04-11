A UAV that was on its way to Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF, said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, it added.

According to Channel 12 News, the UAV was fired from Yemen and was intercepted in the area of the Dead Sea.

On Monday, a UAV that approached Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the UAV was intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory, no sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

A week ago, a UAV approaching Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF in the Arava region.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have resumed firing UAVs and ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory in recent weeks, after having halted those attacks during the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)