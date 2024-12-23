48 people were injured, three severely, in a fire on Monday morning in a dormitory on David Yellin Street in Jerusalem.

Of the injured, three, ages 25 and 18, are in severe condition, two men ages 32 and 18 are in moderate condition, and 25 others are in light condition.

MDA Motorcycle Unit EMT Eliyahu Ben Hemo recounted: "We reached the scene with a large force and we saw a lot of smoke coming out of the building. We joined forces with the firefighters who brought us victims who were inside the building. We began an initial screening of all victims. All victims were fully conscious, we saw three victims in severe condition, two in moderate condition suffering from smoke inhalation, and several young people who were walking near the building. We began administering initial medical treatment while loading them onto MDA ambulances and taking them to various hospitals in the city."

Ten fire and rescue crews from the Hauma station arrived at the scene. The firefighters at the scene found a fire spreading on the top floor of the dormitory.

In addition, crews that entered the building noticed a large number of girls trapped in the smoke and flames.

While working to evacuate the girls, the firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and prevent its spread to the rest of the building.