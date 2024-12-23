US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is reportedly preparing to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the first day of his new administration, a move that experts warn could have dire consequences for global health, The Financial Times reported on Sunday.

According to experts, members of Trump’s team have expressed their intention to announce the withdrawal during the President-elect’s inauguration on January 20. Such a decision would strip the WHO of its largest source of funding.

“America is going to leave a huge vacuum in global health financing and leadership. I see no one that is going to fill the breach,” said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown Law. He described the plan to withdraw “on day one” as “catastrophic” for global health.

The US is a crucial contributor to the WHO, accounting for approximately 16 percent of its funding during the 2022-23 period.

During his first term, Trump initiated the withdrawal process in 2020, citing allegations that the WHO was overly influenced by China as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded. However, the move was not completed, and President Joe Biden rejoined the organization on his first day in office in 2021.

This time, insiders indicate that Trump’s team is intent on acting swiftly, according to The Financial Times.

The Trump transition team did not directly address questions about the potential withdrawal. However, a source familiar with the matter told The Financial Times, “The same WHO that we left in the first administration? It seems like we wouldn’t much care what they have to say.”

The WHO declined to comment on the situation, but its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recently reiterated the organization’s commitment to working with the US.

“From our side, we’re ready to work together,” he said. “I believe US leaders understand that the US cannot be safe unless the rest of the world is safe.”