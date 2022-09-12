President Isaac Herzog opened the 72nd session of the World Health Organization Committee for Europe this morning. This three-day conference, held this week in Tel Aviv, brings together health ministers and high-level delegates from the 53 member states of the WHO European Region, meeting in person for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also participating in the event were WHO Chairman Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, health ministers from dozens of states, and medical system representatives from Israel and around the world.

President Isaac Herzog addressed the forum and said: “The State of Israel is committed to working closely with the WHO towards enabling humanity to meet the many challenges we face. Although Israel is a small country with few natural resources, we are blessed with phenomenal human resources.”

The President continued: “Israel is home to countless trailblazing med-tech and health-tech start-ups, pushing the bounds of human imagination. Together with European and international institutions, we can develop the breakthroughs that will enable people to live healthier and longer lives. In this vein, I am happy to announce that Israel will be working with the WHO to establish a cutting-edge center for digital health, bringing top-quality and innovative care to every corner of the world.”

President Herzog continued to say: “The biased and politicized resolutions almost on an annual basis singling out Israel at the World Health Assembly must end. Such resolutions, based on falsehoods and ulterior motives, damage the work and reputation of this distinguished body, while negatively impacting on health cooperation in the region. Health must be above politics, while serving as a bridge to mutually-beneficial cooperation and exchange, enhancing quality of life for all.

“Let us embrace the new spirit of peace sweeping through the Middle East, following the historic Abraham Accords. Israel will continue to offer support and aid to neighbors near and far, including and predominantly our Palestinian neighbors, extending its hand to all, in partnership and collaboration.”