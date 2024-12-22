The Iranian outlaw regime stands as the most destabilizing force in the Middle East and a global adversary to peace and security. Operating as a strategic proxy of Russia and China and the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism, Tehran uses its influence to undermine regional stability, expand its nuclear capabilities, and fuel conflicts that threaten American interests. From financing terrorist groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza to its brutal suppression of dissent at home, the regime continues to advance its agenda at the expense of innocent civilians and international security. To effectively counter this growing menace, the United States requires a Director of National Intelligence (DNI) with bold, decisive leadership and an unrelenting commitment to national security. That leader is Tulsi Gabbard.

As a military veteran, former congresswoman, and a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, Gabbard brings a strategic understanding of geopolitical threats and intelligence priorities. Her experience, both on the ground and in Washington, equips her to address Iran’s multi-layered threat—from its nuclear ambitions to its extensive terror networks.

Gabbard is not only a critic of wasteful interventionist wars but also a realist when it comes to identifying America’s true adversaries. Iran fits that description perfectly: an actor that actively seeks to destabilize the Middle East while expanding its influence into Africa, Latin America, and even North America through covert operations and proxy warfare.

The Iranian Threat: A Global Crisis

Iran’s malign activities are not isolated—they form an interconnected global strategy aimed at undermining U.S. influence and empowering Tehran’s allies. Iran acts as the primary engine for Islamic Terrorism, arming and funding proxies such as:

Hezbollah : The regime’s extension in Lebanon, a military and political tool destabilizing Israel’s borders and expanding operations into Latin America.

Hamas : An Iranian-funded militant group perpetuating cycles of violence in Gaza.

The Houthis in Yemen: A disruptive force targeting regional shipping lanes, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait , critical for global trade.

Hashd al-Shaabi : Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that undermine U.S. efforts at stabilization and challenge Iraqi sovereignty.

At the same time, Iran’s growing cyber warfare capabilities pose a direct risk to U.S. infrastructure, targeting financial systems, energy grids, and communication networks. These cyber units, operated primarily by the IRGC, have already conducted numerous high-impact attacks globally, signaling Tehran’s ability to paralyze economies and disrupt security.

The regime’s pursuit of nuclear weapons represents an even greater threat. Despite international sanctions and agreements, Tehran has systematically violated commitments to limit uranium enrichment, bringing it dangerously close to breakout capacity. A nuclear-armed Iran would not only threaten U.S. allies like Israel and Saudi Arabia but embolden its proxies to act with impunity across the region.

Compounding these threats are Iranian sleeper cells strategically embedded across Europe and North America. Operated through networks like Hezbollah’s Unit 910, these cells pose a direct risk to U.S. homeland security. Left unchecked, they remain an active weapon for Tehran to strike American targets at home, disrupting critical infrastructure or staging acts of terror.

Why Tulsi Gabbard? Bold Leadership and Strategic Vision

At this critical moment, the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) needs a leader with the experience, fortitude, and independence to confront Iran’s aggression. Tulsi Gabbard’s military background as a combat veteran brings a level of discipline and operational understanding critical to the role of DNI. She understands the costs of inaction and the need for coordinated, intelligence-led operations to dismantle Iran’s influence.

Gabbard has spent her career advocating for pragmatic security policies rooted in America’s national interest. Her work on the House Foreign Affairs Committee gave her direct exposure to the dynamics of Middle Eastern conflict, while her tenure on the Armed Services Committee honed her understanding of the defense and intelligence apparatus. Unlike many policymakers who rely on outdated paradigms, Gabbard combines realism with a forward-looking strategy—a crucial balance for dismantling a sophisticated adversary like Iran.

A Multi-Layered Strategy to Defeat Tehran

As DNI, Tulsi Gabbard would unify the U.S. Intelligence Community to systematically target Iran’s operations:

Neutralize Iran’s Nuclear Threat : Through strengthened partnerships with Israel and covert cyber operations, the U.S. can disrupt Tehran’s enrichment programs and cripple its supply chains. Iran’s ability to build a bomb must be eliminated before it reaches operational capacity. Dismantle Terrorist Networks : Using intelligence resources, Gabbard would direct operations to target key Iranian proxies, including Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Hashd al-Shaabi militias. This effort would focus on cutting off leadership, funding, and weapons transfers. Expose and Eliminate Sleeper Cells : Enhanced counterintelligence efforts, led by agencies like the FBI and DHS , would identify and neutralize sleeper cells operating in the U.S. before they can be activated. Support Iranian Resistance : Amplifying voices of dissent within Iran, exposing the regime’s corruption, and empowering pro-democracy groups would erode Tehran’s control over its population and undermine its legitimacy. Strengthen Regional Alliances : By fostering deeper ties with Israel, the Gulf states, and emerging partners, Gabbard would isolate Iran politically, economically, and militarily, ensuring Tehran cannot fill regional power vacuums.

The Time for Action is Now

The Iranian regime’s agenda is clear: it seeks to destabilize the Middle East, threaten American interests, and expand its malign influence globally. Its nuclear ambitions, its state-sponsored terrorism, and its covert sleeper cells pose a direct and immediate threat to the United States and its allies. Left unchecked, Tehran’s activities could result in irreversible consequences—from nuclear proliferation to coordinated terror attacks on American soil.

Tulsi Gabbard’s leadership is the decisive action America needs to meet this challenge. Her strategic understanding, military discipline, and commitment to national security make her the ideal choice to direct the Intelligence Community at this pivotal moment. Under Gabbard’s leadership, the U.S. can dismantle Iran’s terror networks, neutralize its nuclear threat, and empower the Iranian people to achieve a free and democratic future.

The stakes are too high to settle for indecision. America needs bold, fearless leadership to eliminate Tehran’s influence once and for all.

Erfan Fardis a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC.