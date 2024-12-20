Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday that the acceptance of "the State of Palestine" as a full member of the UN and continued recognition of it by additional countries could help "leave hope for a better future for the Palestinian people and the peoples of the region" and achieve security and stability in the region.

In a speech before a committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Cairo, Abbas accused Israel of committing daily massacres, genocide, starvation, and attempts to expel Palestinian Arab residents.

Abbas called for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, which calls for a ceasefire and the entry of aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, and demanded a full Israeli withdrawal and the granting of the opportunity for the Palestinian Authority to exercise its responsibilities in the Gaza Strip.

Additionally, the PA chairman emphasized the importance of implementing the UN General Assembly resolution regarding the International Court of Justice’s opinion on "occupation" and war, as well as the role of UNRWA and the need to increase funding for the organization in order to fulfill its goals in assisting “Palestinian refugees”.