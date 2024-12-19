On Wednesday, the Israel Dog Unit, a nonpofit specializng in workng dogs, launched a special operation in the Meron area to locate five missing persons who vanished in the region over the last five years.

The missing people were:

Moishe Kleineman, 16, vanished in March 2020 near Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai's tomb

Hymanut Kassaou, 9, vanished last March near Tzfat

Moshe Ilovitch, 37, vanished in May 2019 near Meron

Rafael Haim Hadad, 60, vanished in November 2022 near Tzfat

David Israel Padida, 28, vanished this October near Tzfat.

Family members and dozens of searchers participated in the search, including the Israel Police and other emergency response organizations.

Special emphasis was placed on caves, pits, thickets, hiding spots, and more. "We pray along with all of Israel for good news," the Israel Dog Unit stated.