A rare interview that was held in recent days in the Syrian capital discloses the situation of the few Jews who remained in Damascus after the fall of the Assad regime.

A Jewish resident of Damascus said that despite the initial anarchy during the rise of the rebels to power, the Jewish community was not harmed. "I'm here, and no one has entered the properties and synagogues belonging to the Jews," the Jewish resident testified in a conversation with Roi Kais of Kan News.

Despite the Islamist orientation of the new regime, he expressed cautious optimism: "We are not afraid. Over the past few days I was walking down the street and one of the rebels said hello to me. Everything is routine. It might even be better than it used to be."

The evidence comes at a significant time for the Jewish community in Damascus, which was once one of the most glorious in the Middle East. In September 2022, Albert Kamao, community leader who was appointed by the Assad regime in 2006, died. Today, only a handful of Jews remain in the city.

The Jewish resident noted that he was also content under Assad's rule, but expressed hope that the new regime may promote peace with Israel, despite the current tension on the border.

According to Kais, the remarks made by the leader of the rebellion, Ahmed al-Sharaa (aka Abu Mohammad al-Julani), yesterday, emphasizing the need for stability and reconstruction over new conflicts, may signal a change in the Syrian policy, but this will be tested over time.