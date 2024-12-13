Over the past day, IDF troops operating in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza located and dismantled an underground rocket launch site that was directed at communities in southern Israel.

Three underground multi-barrel launchers loaded with rockets and other weapons were located in the area.

In Rafah, IDF troops located tunnel shafts, eliminated terrorists, and dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites over the last day.

During the operations, the troops identified a terrorist cell approaching the troops, that was then struck by the IAF to thwart the threat.

Earlier this week, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Wednesday morning ordered the evacuation of residents of al-Marazi in central Gaza.

"Terror groups are once again launching rockets towards the State of Israel from your area," he said. "This specific area was warned in the past several times. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and move to the humanitarian zone."