The IDF on Wednesday morning reported that four rockets were fired, in two separate incidents, towards Israeli territory.

No one was injured in either incident.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the IDF reported: "A short while ago, two projectiles that were launched from the central Gaza Strip and fell in open areas were identified. No injuries were reported. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Around an hour later, the IDF added: "A short while ago, two projectiles that crossed from central Gaza into Israel were intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Following this, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee on Wednesday morning ordered the evacuation of residents of al-Marazi in central Gaza.

"Terror groups are once again launching rockets towards the State of Israel from your area," he said. "This specific area was warned in the past several times. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately and move to the humanitarian zone."