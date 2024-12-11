Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday welcomed Santiago Peña, President of Paraguay, to Israel.

Speaking at the Knesset plenum, Netanyahu began, "Your visit is important, Mister President. At the height of a war for our very existence, a war which we are waging on seven fronts against those who seek to destroy us, when it may be that an additional front has opened, this visit is deserving of especial appreciation.

Turning to Peña, Netanyahu said, "During the war, we were moved from the depths of our hearts, when we heard you say, 'We will always stand with Israel, no matter what the cost, because that is the right side of history.' And indeed, it is not always easy to take a moral stand. We have many things burdening us, we have many who prefer to remain silent."

"There are many people who are switching sides. They think, 'It's not our conflict.' But you, Santiago, as a brave leader, are imbued with honesty, determined, initiating, energetic. You chose not to stand on the side, and history will remember those who stood at Israel's side during its difficult hour. We will remember, and the world will remember."

"I thank you for standing up for the truth, to disprove the false allegations and lies which are leveled at Israel," Netanyahu said. "The most recent example is the scandalous, antisemitic decision at the Hague Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for Israel's leaders - and possibly later, also for Israel's soldiers, who protect our country from its enemies."

"We are the ones defending against the forces of darkness, which carry out war crimes - and we are the ones falsely accused of those crimes. It's absurd, it's an embarrassment. Thankfully, you, Santiago, have come out bravely against this lie and in support of the truth. This position must find expression in all international forums. I can promise you that we will continue to fight forcefully in favor of the truth and parallel to this, we will fight forcefully against those who rise up to exterminate us."

"Israel will continue to crush the terror proxies of the Iran-led axis of evil. We will protect our existence, ensure our future, and work to forge peaceful relations with anyone who wishes to live with us in peace," he concluded.

Peña is leading a delegation which includes the head of the country's congress, its Foreign Minister, Economics Minister, and senior members of its parliament.

Paraguay is one of the the friendliest countries to Israel and consistently votes with Israel in international institutions. Its leaders publicly state their support for Israel, especially following the October 7 massacre.