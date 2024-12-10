The IDF announced on Tuesday evening that it has struck 320 “strategic targets” in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime over the weekend. The operation is meant to destroy much of Syria's arsenal to prevent it from falling into the hands of Islamist and terrorist forces.

Over 350 fighter jets took part in the operation, which has been given the name "Arrow of Bashan." As much as 70-80 percent of the Assad regime's military capabilities have been destroyed.

The IDF attacked 320 targets from Damascus to Tartus, including advanced tanks, aircraft, helicopters, air defense systems, missile ships, rockets, weapons production sites, weapons depots, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, coastal missiles, drones, and more.

Activities in Syria are still continuing on the ground, with IDF ground forces operating in the buffer zone along the Golan Heights.