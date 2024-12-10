The Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar conducted an operational inquiry on Monday regarding the UAV that hit a building in the area of Yavne.

The inquiry indicates that the hostile aircraft, that was launched from Yemen, was initially identified as a suspicious aerial target adjacent to additional aircraft that were not classified as hostile. A helicopter and defense systems were prepared to intercept the aircraft.

The aircraft was not intercepted due to the possibility that it was a civilian aircraft as well as due to the lack of continuous surveillance.

Moreover, it was determined that the failure to activate sirens was an error that occurred due to the fact that the aircraft was not classified as hostile.

The Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force accepted the inquiry recommendations and concluded that the IAF failed to provide security and warning to the Israeli civilians.

Additionally, he determined that the circumstances of the incident were complicated as it was in a civilian area, and the warnings protocol needs to be extensive even when there is not a clear classification of an aircraft as hostile.